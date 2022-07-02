Manipur Landslide: Death toll mounts to 24, 38 including 12 jawans still missing -- Top updates

Army jawans carrying out rescue operations at Tupul Yard (DNA Exclusive)

The death toll due to a massive landslide at a Territorial Army camp in Manipur’s Noney district has risen to 24, including 18 Army jawans. So far, 18 people, including 13 personnel and five civilians have been rescued in a joint operation by Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF.

“Mortal remains of 14 personnel, including one JCO and 12 Other ranks of Territorial Army personnel were sent to respective home stations by two IAF aircrafts and an Indian Army helicopter, while one mortal remain was sent to Kangpokpi District in Manipur by road, after wreath laying by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) at Imphal with full military honours in morning of 02 Jul,” Mohit Vaishnava, Defence PRO Imphal, told DNA India.

Vaishnava said that search for 38 people, including 12 Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians, was still underway.

The incident happened following a mudslide that occurred at the railway construction camp in Tupul Yard on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

Last evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet that nine jawans from her state have died in the incident.

"Shocked to know that nine jawans of the Darjeeling hills (107 Territorial Army unit) are among the casualties in the Manipur landslide. Deeply mourn the demises and extend all solidarity and support to the next of kin. Heartfelt condolences," Banerjee said.