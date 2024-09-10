Twitter
Adapting to Climate Challenges: The Role of Systems Engineering in Modern Insurance and Financial Services

Meet Indian genius, son of IIT-JEE topper, who won gold at world’s toughest...

Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

Haryana Polls: Who is Captain Yogesh Bairagi, BJP candidate fielded against Vinesh Phogat?

Apple iPhone 16 launched, netizens say, 'Same product, different....'

Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation

Security forces fired tear gas shells on Tuesday as student and women demonstrators clashed with them.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 04:55 PM IST

Manipur: Internet suspended in state for 5 days amid students' agitation
Photo: X / Manipur Police
The Manipur government has suspended internet services in the entire state for five days amid intensified agitation by students. The decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video, the state home department said in a notification.

"Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to till 3 PM of September 15," the notification said.

READ | Haryana Assembly polls: BJP releases second list of 21 candidates; check here

Security forces fired tear gas shells on Tuesday as student and women demonstrators clashed with them during the agitators' attempt to march towards the Raj Bhavan to press for their demands for removal of the DGP and the security advisor to the Manipur government, officials said.




