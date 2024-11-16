Their bodies were found near a river in the remote village of Jirimukh along the Manipur-Assam border and were sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam for postmortem.

A fresh wave of violence in Manipur has led to the imposition of a curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, along with a two-day suspension of internet services in seven districts. The unrest follows the discovery of six bodies—three women and three children—believed to have been kidnapped and killed by militants in Jiribam. The victims, who had been living in a relief camp, went missing after a gunfight between security forces and militants earlier in the week. Their bodies were found near a river in the remote village of Jirimukh along the Manipur-Assam border and were sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam for postmortem.

Protests erupted across Imphal Valley, with mobs targeting the homes of legislators. In one incident, Sapam Nishikant Singh’s residence was attacked, with the gate and security bunkers destroyed. Another mob stormed the home of MLA RK Imo in Imphal West's Sagolband area, setting furniture on fire and smashing windows. Demonstrations also broke out in Khwairamband Keithel, a prominent market in Imphal, condemning the killings.

The tensions escalated after a group of militants attacked a police station in Borobekra, Jiribam, on November 11. The attack was repelled by security forces, who killed 11 militants, but the group allegedly abducted the women and children while retreating. A search operation was underway to locate the victims when their bodies were found.

The state, already grappling with ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities for over 18 months, has seen heightened unrest in recent months. Jiribam, previously spared from the widespread clashes, experienced violence earlier in the year after a farmer’s mutilated body was discovered in June. To address the deteriorating situation, the central government reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas, including Jiribam, citing the "volatile situation" in the region.

Since the outbreak of ethnic clashes on May 3, 2023, over 200 people have been killed, and thousands have been displaced in the conflict between Meitei communities in the Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo groups in the surrounding hills. Schools and colleges were shut on Saturday as the state government attempted to curb further violence.