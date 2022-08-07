Manipur Hills ADC Bill 2021: Why communal tensions flared up in Manipur amid protests by tribal students

Representational image

Police and authorities remain on alert in Manipur after the administration decided to suspend the mobile internet in the state for five days, and impose CrPC Section 144 to make sure that there are no disturbances or violence caused by miscreants.

This situation arose after a vehicle was set ablaze by some people at Phougakchao Ikhang on Saturday evening, leading to communal tensions and disturbances across Manipur. Fearing for the law and order situation in the state, the authorities decided to impose certain restrictions on gatherings.

According to the order issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash on Saturday, some anti-social elements were using social media to transmit hate speeches, inciting the passions of the public, as per PTI reports.

Reason behind communal tensions in Manipur

Communal tensions and disturbances have been brewing in Manipur over the weekend due to the controversial Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill 2021, which has sparked a major uproar for a student body in the state.

Tension has been brewing in the state after All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) imposed an indefinite "economic blockade" along the national highways passing through the hill districts on Friday morning, cutting off supplies to the valley region.

The primary demand of the student body is that the Manipur Hills ADC bill 2021 be tabled in the assembly. The indefinite blockade prompted the valley-based organisation Meitei Leepun to lock the Imphal office of ATSUM on Friday afternoon.

Why is ATSUM against Manipur HADC bill 2021?

The ATSUM was demanding the tabling of the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the monsoon session of the assembly for greater financial and administrative autonomy of the hill region to ensure development at par with the valley areas of the state.

Despite their protests, the BJP-led Manipur government, headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh passed the bill in the assembly, which the protesters claimed was not in line with their demands.

The ATSUM said that the Manipur Hills ADC bill 2021 was passed without any prior announcement, and observed a shutdown in the tribal-dominated hill of Kangpokpi and Senapati since Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | DNA Special: Why RSS did not hoist the national flag at its Nagpur headquarters for 52 years?