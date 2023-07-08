Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050876
HomeIndia

Manipur High Court orders partial internet restoration in state after 2-month ban

The high court, which has asked for a detailed report, will hear the case on July 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Manipur High Court orders partial internet restoration in state after 2-month ban
Manipur High Court orders partial internet restoration in state after 2-month ban (file photo)

The Manipur High Court has directed the state government to carry out physical trials to check the feasibility of providing internet service to mobile phones while ensuring security of life and property of citizens. The court, which has asked for a detailed report, will hear the case on July 25.

After hearing multiple PILs, a division bench of Justice A Bimol and Justice A Guneshwor Sharma said, "In the case of Fibre To The Home (FTTH) connections, internet service can be provided by the home department on a case to case basis" after ensuring compliance of the safeguards suggested by the committee.

The 12-member expert committee had informed the court that internet service could be provided through broadband connections, either through Internet Leased Line (ILL) or FTTH by ensuring "static IP, banning of Wifi/Hotspots from any of the routers or system, blocking of social media websites and VPNs at the local level, removal of VPN softwares from the system and prohibiting installation of new softwares by any user and enforcing physical monitoring by the concerned authority/officials."

cre_Trending

The state government had proposed to higher authorities to consider "lifting the ban on ILL with a capping of maximum speed @10 MBPS and subject to undertaking obtained from intended/existing subscribers for not indulging in illegal spreading and posting of rumours...Which may aggravate the ongoing law and order crisis."

It also said, "In the event of any violation, he or she shall be liable to be punished as per provisions of relevant laws..And the subscriber shall be fixed personally responsible for any leakage/activities done by the secondary user of internet through Wifi or hotspot."

READ | 'Not retired, I'm on fire': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Ajit's retirement remark

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.