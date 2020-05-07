Manipur govt to sponsor train fare of those stranded in different parts of India excluding northeastern states

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday that the state will bear the expenses of the train fare of the state's natives stranded in different parts of the country apart from other northeastern states during the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Train fare of the stranded people, who are coming here from other states, will be borne by the state govt. After arriving, they'll be quarantined in community quarantine centre already arranged by concerned MLAs, local clubs, Dy Commissioners &medical officers," Biren Singh said.

"Those who are in the northeastern states, they may come back on their own. Expenditure will be borne by themselves because the distance is very short. State govt will bear expenses of only those who are coming back from far off areas," he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines on Friday allowing special trains to transport migrant workers, tourists, students and other stranded people to their native places.

The Ministry of Railways has issued detailed guidelines for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

The MHA order is in continuation to the order issued last Wednesday that allowed stranded people in different parts of the country during the lockdown, to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.The MHA had said buses will be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

The Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and UTs for their movement, the MHA said.