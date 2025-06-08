A curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur district while prohibitory orders barring movement of five or more people have been issued in other valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching.

The Manipur government has ordered suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, in the territorial jurisdiction of five valley districts for five days with effect from 11.45 pm on Saturday, an official statement said.

The districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching.

The order issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), N Ashok Kumar, said, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation, especially in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages to incite the passion of the public, which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation of the state.” “The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation. Any person found guilty of violating the order will be liable to face legal action,” it added.

The order followed widespread protests in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Saturday night after the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol.

