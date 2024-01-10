Headlines

India

Manipur govt declines permission for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra, claims Congress

The yatra, scheduled to commence on January 14 from Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district, faced this setback.

Agencies

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 02:15 PM IST

article-main
The Congress alleged on Wednesday that the Manipur government has refused to grant permission for Rahul Gandhi to launch his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Imphal East district.

The yatra was scheduled to begin on January 14 from Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district. Keisham Megachandra, the president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, expressed disappointment, calling the decision "unfortunate" and a "violation of people's rights," as reported by PTI.

“We met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and sought permission for the venue of 'Bharat Joro Nyay Yatra' at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district from where the rally is scheduled to be flagged off. However, the chief minister has declined to permit the same," Keisham Megachandra said.

