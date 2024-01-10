Headlines

IND vs AFG: India's star batter ruled out of 1st T20I against Afghanistan, confirms head coach Rahul Dravid

Union Minister Smriti Irani visits Madinah, meets Indian Haj volunteers, Umrah pilgrims

X-Men, Narcos actor Adan Canto dies at 42 after battle with cancer

‘Did I drink alcohol on ground or....’: Praveen Kumar makes shocking allegations against India star

Pleas filed in SC seeking review of verdict upholding revocation of Article 370

Siddharth Anand films ranked from best to worst

Hypothyroidism: 8 tips to reduce thyroid symptoms

3 teams that have defeated RCB in IPL finals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about stereotypes in Bollywood: 'Mukesh Ambani would never be cast as a rich man since....'

Kangana Ranaut defends Vicky Jain's mom for 'strong point of view': 'After Sushant left Ankita...'

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, son Azad sing Ek Hazaron Mein for Ira Khan at her sangeet ceremony, see viral video

India

India

Manipur govt approves venue for Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with 'with limited number of participants'

Earlier, the Congress party alleged that the Manipur government has refused to grant permission for Rahul Gandhi to launch his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Imphal East district.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 06:41 PM IST

The Manipur government Wednesday approved the venue for the flagging off of the proposed January 14 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra albeit "with limited number of participants." The approval by the Manipur government came eight days after the Congress approached it for flagging off the yatra from Hapta Kangjeibung ground here.

The order issued by the Imphal East district magistrate's office said, "Only flagging off of the Yatra with limited number of participants is hereby allowed on January 14 to prevent any untoward incident and disturbance in law and order. The number and name of the participants shall be provided in advance to this office to enable this office to take up all necessary precautionary measures".

The order further informed that the Imphal East district superintendent of police has submitted a report stating that a huge crowd is expected during the opening ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at the venue. In view of prevailing law and order situation in the state, the huge gathering may create law and order problems.

"Moreover prohibiton under Section 144 Cr Pc is also in force in Imphal East district," it added.

