Manipur: Government, private colleges to be closed till Thursday amid unrest

The state government has imposed a ban on internet services in the state starting on Tuesday

The higher and technical educational department of Manipur on Monday announced that all the government colleges, aided colleges, and private colleges will remain closed till September 12.

The decision was communicated in an official order signed by Laishram Dolie Devi, Joint Secretary (Hr. and Tech. Edn.), that said that all the colleges in the state would remain closed on Wednesday (September 11) and Thursday (September 12).

Earlier today, joint security forces took out a flag march in violence-hit Kakching's Sugnu and surrounding areas. The state government has imposed a ban on internet services in the state starting on Tuesday.

In a notice issued by the Manipur government on Tuesday, it was noted that the ban on the internet is to prevent the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

According to the orders by the Manipur government, the internet ban will continue till September 15.

Earlier today, Manipur Inspector General of Police for Operations, IK Muviah, said that they would most likely hand over all the pieces of evidence that they have collected during their investigation of the drone bombing case to the central investigating agencies and that it will be investigated at a higher level.

"We are collecting various pieces of evidence...Most likely, we will be handing over these kinds of important cases to the national investigative agencies so that they can be investigated at the highest level...We have recovered all the bomb fragments; they have been sent to the forensic lab so that chemicals that have been used can be detected," Inspector General of Police for Operations, IK Muviah, said.

Meanwhile, in a series of highly successful joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other security forces conducted relentless search and recovery efforts across various districts of Manipur, resulting in the recovery of substantial quantities of arms and ammunition, according to an official release.

The operations, conducted in the first week of September 2024, resulted in the recovery of substantial quantities of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores, highlighting the effectiveness of the joint efforts undertaken by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles with other security forces.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding weapon caches in areas such as Liklai, Mashemjang, P Geljang, Thoroilok, Gelmon, Molphai Tampak, Leisanbung, and Maulnghat in Churachandpur District, a joint search and area sanitization operation was launched by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, and Manipur Police.

