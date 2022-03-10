Manipur, Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 Live: Here's what to expect

The assembly elections 2022 result for all the five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa will be declared today (March 10).

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022

Manipur went to the polls in two phases, on February 28 and March 3. The state saw a massive voter turnout of 76.04 per cent in the second phase while the first phase saw a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent.

The results will decide the fate of 92 candidates in the state from parties - BJP, Congress, National People's Party, Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front.

Meanwhile, the Congress party formed an alliance of six parties and has named it 'Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance' (MPSA). The MPSA consists of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular). On the other hand, the BJP decided to go solo on 60 seats this time.

While many are questioning the exit polls declaring the win of BJP in Manipur, let's not forget that the state has been a stronghold for the party BJP and it is difficult to see any other party rise to the competition.

GOA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022

The results of the Goa assembly elections 2022 are the ones to look out for with 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly constituencies.

This time around Goa elections saw a new entrant with the Trinamool Congress that is in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party against the BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

While Congress and TMC have not declared any ministerial face, BJP has Pramod Sawant and the AAP has selected Amit Palekar as their CM candidate.

Goa went to the polls on February 14 and saw a massive voter turnout of 78.94 per cent.

While many exit polls have declared a certain party as the winner, most of them have seemed to declare a hung assembly verdict for Goa. While these predictions are taking place, the Congress party has already begun pulling in horns in their candidates to avoid any kind of defeat from the ruling party BJP.