Full lockdown in THIS state for 10 days as Delta variant of COVID-19 cases rise - know what's allowed, what's not

The Manipur government has announced a total lockdown in the state for 10 days as cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 are on the rise. “There is a need to take stringent measures to break the chain of transmission. Therefore, the State government has decided to declare a total curfew from July 18, 2021, for 10 days,” the health department said.

During the curfew period, all institutions, except the essential services, will remain closed, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced.

No one will be allowed to venture out except the people coming out for vaccination and testing.

“All are requested to cooperate in tackling COVID-19,” the health department further said.

Manipur reported its highest single-day surge with 1,104 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday. The total number of active cases stands at 8,210, while total positive cases have reached 80,521. The state’s COVID recovery rate has improved to 88.15 per cent, the health department said.