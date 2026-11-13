Manipur firing: Woman killed, two men wounded in gun attack at Kangpokpi village

A woman was killed and two men were injured in a firing incident at Taphou Kuki village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning. The shooting took place around 11 am, when villagers were reportedly working in their paddy fields.

A woman was killed and two men were injured in a firing incident at Taphou Kuki village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday morning. The shooting took place around 11 am, when villagers were reportedly working in their paddy fields.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Kimneineng Chongloi. The injured men were identified as Sehngam Chongloi alias David, 34, and Lamkhochon Chongloi, both residents of the village.

Sehngam was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal at around 3 pm for further treatment.

The gunshots caused panic among farmers, who abandoned their fields and fled. Villagers also reportedly warned travellers against using the affected stretch of National Highway 2.

Fresh gunfire reported from Sinakeithei

Apart from the attack at Taphou, gunfire was also reported from the Sinakeithei area on Thursday. However, the circumstances behind both incidents and the identities of those responsible were not immediately known.

Further details were awaited.

CoTU blames government inaction, alleges armed group involvement

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, condemned the attack and accused the government of failing to act against armed groups.

In its statement, the organisation alleged that Naga militants, particularly those belonging to the Tangkhul-led NSCN-IM and ZUF-K, were behind the attack. It also questioned how the firing could take place despite the presence of CRPF personnel from the 112, 142 and 152 battalions in the area.

CoTU said the latest incident had taken place before the village could recover from the deaths of two young men recently. It described the shooting as an attack on villagers who were working in their fields.

The organisation also accused the government of showing indifference towards the security concerns of the Kuki-Zo community. These were allegations made by CoTU; the identities of the attackers had not been established in the available police report.

Nemcha Kipgen calls for impartial investigation

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the killing, describing it as the murder of a defenceless Kuki-Zo woman who was harvesting paddy near Taphou village.

She expressed condolences to the victim’s family and concern over the injuries suffered by the two men.

Kipgen urged the authorities to conduct a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice. She also appealed to communities to maintain peace and support the affected families.

Attack follows killing of two youths from same village

Thursday’s firing comes amid tensions following the disappearance and subsequent killing of two 20-year-old residents of Taphou Kuki village, Paoginlal Hangsing and Tinginlun Chongloi.

The two went missing on October 28. Their bodies were recovered on November 1 during search operations in an area east of NH-2 along SP Road.

The discovery triggered protests in Kangpokpi. CoTU had refused to claim the bodies until the government addressed its demands, including shifting the area from the jurisdiction of Senapati police station to Kangpokpi.

Chief Minister had visited village days before firing

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had visited Taphou Kuki village a few days before Thursday’s shooting, as tensions continued following the deaths of the two youths.

The latest attack has added to concerns over security in the district, with police yet to establish who was responsible for the firing.