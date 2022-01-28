Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Manipur Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: BJP leading with 41%, Congress second

Zee News has conducted an opinion poll for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections 2022 to determine the polling behavior of the voters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Manipur Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: BJP leading with 41%, Congress second

The battle for Manipur has begun in the state, with the Manipur assembly elections 2022 approaching in just a few short weeks. Ahead of the state assembly polls, it is being speculated that BJP will take the crown once again with a significant majority.

Zee News has conducted an opinion poll for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections 2022 to determine the polling behavior of the voters. 

The 'Janata Ka Mood' - touted as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states.

The opinion poll has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company. 

Notably, Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3. 

Manipur: Issues of importance 

1) Inflation- 73%
2) Unemployment 70%
3) Health Services 65%
4) School 62%

Manipur - Chief Minister choice 

N Biren Singh (BJP) 33%
Okram Ibobi Singh ( CONG) 19%
N Loken Singh 12
Y Joykumar Singh (NPP) 8%
Others 28%

Manipur - Seat Projection 

BJP 33-37
CONG 13-17
NPF 4-6
NPP 2-4
OTH 0-2

Manipur - Vote percentage 

BJP 41%
Congress 30%
NPF 8%
NPP 5%
Others 16%

Manipur - Choice of PM 

Narendra Modi 78%
Rahul Gandhi 16%
Others 06%

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.