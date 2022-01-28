Manipur Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: BJP leading with 41%, Congress second

The battle for Manipur has begun in the state, with the Manipur assembly elections 2022 approaching in just a few short weeks. Ahead of the state assembly polls, it is being speculated that BJP will take the crown once again with a significant majority.
Zee News has conducted an opinion poll for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections 2022 to determine the polling behavior of the voters.
The 'Janata Ka Mood' - touted as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states.
The opinion poll has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company.
Notably, Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3.
Manipur: Issues of importance
1) Inflation- 73%
2) Unemployment 70%
3) Health Services 65%
4) School 62%
Manipur - Chief Minister choice
N Biren Singh (BJP) 33%
Okram Ibobi Singh ( CONG) 19%
N Loken Singh 12
Y Joykumar Singh (NPP) 8%
Others 28%
Manipur - Seat Projection
BJP 33-37
CONG 13-17
NPF 4-6
NPP 2-4
OTH 0-2
Manipur - Vote percentage
BJP 41%
Congress 30%
NPF 8%
NPP 5%
Others 16%
Manipur - Choice of PM
Narendra Modi 78%
Rahul Gandhi 16%
Others 06%