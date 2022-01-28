Manipur Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: BJP leading with 41%, Congress second

The battle for Manipur has begun in the state, with the Manipur assembly elections 2022 approaching in just a few short weeks. Ahead of the state assembly polls, it is being speculated that BJP will take the crown once again with a significant majority.

Zee News has conducted an opinion poll for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections 2022 to determine the polling behavior of the voters.

The 'Janata Ka Mood' - touted as the biggest opinion poll ever - has received over 12 lakh responses from people of the five states.

The opinion poll has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company.

Notably, Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Manipur: Issues of importance

1) Inflation- 73%

2) Unemployment 70%

3) Health Services 65%

4) School 62%

Manipur - Chief Minister choice

N Biren Singh (BJP) 33%

Okram Ibobi Singh ( CONG) 19%

N Loken Singh 12

Y Joykumar Singh (NPP) 8%

Others 28%

Manipur - Seat Projection

BJP 33-37

CONG 13-17

NPF 4-6

NPP 2-4

OTH 0-2

Manipur - Vote percentage

BJP 41%

Congress 30%

NPF 8%

NPP 5%

Others 16%

Manipur - Choice of PM

Narendra Modi 78%

Rahul Gandhi 16%

Others 06%