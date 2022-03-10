Manipur Election Results 2022: N Biren Singh likely to be crowned CM again as BJP leads with 23 seats

The counting of the votes for the Manipur election results 2022 is currently underway in the seat, with the fate of current Chief Minister N Biren Singh to be sealed today. According to the latest developments, things seem to be looking up for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Out of the total 60 constituencies in Manipur, BJP is currently leading in as many as 23 seats, expecting to form the government in the state with a massive majority. This means that N Biren Singh is expected to be crowned the chief minister of the state once again.

While BJP is leading in Manipur with the current majority, the Congress party remains far behind, with just 4 out of the total 60 seats. Meanwhile, NPEP, NPF, and other parties have a cumulative of around 15 to 18 seats in the state.

Though the counting of the votes in Manipur is currently underway, BJP is all set to form the government in the state once again. It is expected that the Congress party will win up to 8 seats while the BJP is expected to win over 30 by the end of the vote count.

As counting is underway, proper security measures have been taken including the imposition of Section 144 CrPC around the counting centres to ensure that peace and tranquillity are not disturbed and counting of votes is conducted smoothly, the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur informed.

In 2017, the BJP had formed the government in Manipur with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) but this time, it decided to go solo and is contesting on all the 60 seats. On the other hand, Congress had formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA).