Manipur Earthquake: Tremors of magnitude 5.2 hits Kamjong, no damage reported

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Kamjong, Manipur at 05:59 today, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), Manipur experienced a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in the early hours of Tuesday. The seismic activity was logged at 5:59:33 IST on April 21 and the epicentre was pinpointed in Kamjong.

"EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/04/2026 05:59:33 IST, Lat: 24.703 N, Long: 94.415 E, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur," the NCS X post read.

The seismic activity was logged at 5:59:33 IST on April 21 and the epicentre was pinpointed in Kamjong.

Earthquake in Japan

On Monday, northeastern and northern Japan were hit by a powerful earthquake measuring 7.5 in magnitude, and the country’s weather agency issued a tsunami warning. The Japanese Met Agency said an 80-centimeter tsunami was recorded at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake at 4:53 p.m. registered an upper 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7 and took place at a depth of 10 kilometers, state media Kyodo cited.

Meanwhile, Manipur continues to suffer with shutdowns, protests and killings continue in the valleys. On Monday, normal life came to a halt in several hill and valley districts of Manipur because two separate shutdowns were observed by different organisations. Officials said these shutdowns were called to register protest against the killing of two children and a couple of civilians by suspected militants earlier this month.

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, along with markets did not open, and public transport did not operate on the roads in all five valley districts that are dominated by the Meitei community. The shutdown was also observed in the Naga-inhabited districts of Ukhrul and Senapati. Protests took place at multiple points across the Imphal valley, and among the locations were Uripok and Nagaram in the state capital.