Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s son-in-law is 5 times richer than him

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law RK Imo Singh has assets worth Rs 5 crore according to his election affidavit - which makes his declared assets fives times more than the CM himself. RK Imo Singh is contesting the Manipur Assembly Polls 2022 from the Sagolband constituency on a BJP ticket.

Notably, Biren Singh has assets worth Rs 1,08,46,392 while RK Imo has assets worth Rs 5,10,94,917.93.

RK Imo has movable assets worth Rs 1,14,37,779.93, including Rs 2,16,400 as cash in hand and more than Rs 37 lakh in a total of 7 bank accounts. He also owns two cars - a Maruti Gypsy worth 6.5 lakh and a Mahindra Scorpio worth Rs 16,68,905. RK Imo also owns a Harley Davidson bike worth Rs 18,38,688. He also has a shotgun and a .38 pistol, among others.

On the other hand, Biren Singh's daughter and Imo's wife Anjubala Nongthongbam has assets worth Rs 2,13,20,021.

The Sagolband MLA has immovable assets worth Rs 3,96,57,138, including Rs 15,00,000 worth self-acquired property, inherited assets worth Rs 1,37,07,137 and buildings worth Rs 2,44,50,001. He has liabilities worth Rs 44,36,391 as loans from banks.

However, he does not have any pending criminal cases and has never been convicted. Imo Singh’s source of income is his MLA salary and FDR interest, among others.

As for RK Imo, he is the eldest son of the first Union Minister from Manipur - Rajkumar Jaichandra Singh. At the time, the late Rajiv Gandhi was the PM of India. He joined BJP last year after the Manipur Congress removed him over disciplinary problems.