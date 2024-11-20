Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on Wednesday, i.e., November 20, broke his silence on fresh violence in the state, following the killing of six people by suspected Kuki militants last week.

Expressing grief over the killings, CM Singh condemned the incident and asserted that those behind the gruesome act will be brought to justice soon.

In a video message posted on 'X', the Chief Minister said, "Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killings of three innocent children and three innocent women by Kuki terrorists after being taken hostage at Jiribam".

Highlighting that such "barbaric" acts have no place in any civilized society, he affirmed that the hunt for those terrorists is currently underway.

"Such barbaric acts have no place in any civilized society. Let me assure you that the hunt for these terrorists is currently underway and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions," he added.

The Chief Minister further provided details on the incident, stating that around 40 to 50 armed militants targeted a relief camp in Borobekra and a police station in Jiribam, aiming to spread fear and destruction. He further lauded the efforts of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which resulted in the neutralisation of 10 militants and preventing further loss of life.

Manipur has been witnessing an ethnic violence for close to 18 months now, showing no sign of relief. The situation has led to the bifurcation of the state into two ethnic enclaves – the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley and Kuki-majority hills