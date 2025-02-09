Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has tendered his resignation to the state governor in capital Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation to state governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in capital Imphal on Sunday, i.e., February 9. Notably, this comes nearly two years after the ethnic violence in the state, which has claimed over 200 lives so far, as per media reports.

The decision comes in the wake of the Congress's threat to bring a 'no-confidence' motion in the state legislative assembly. The Congress was "confident" of fetching support from BJP MLAs who were reportedly unhappy with Singh's leadership, News 18 reported, citing sources.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/zcfGNVdPPo — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

Earlier in the day, Singh met with Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah in the national capital. Later, he went to meet the Manipur governor with BJP MP Sambit Patra and other leaders.

In his resignation letter, N Biren Singh expressed his gratitude towards the central government for its "timely actions, interventions, developmental work, and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri."

Moreover, he also appealed to the centre to continue extending its support to the state and listed key priority areas, including - maintaining Manipur’s territorial integrity, which has a "rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years", cracking down on border infiltration and formulating a policy for deporting illegal immigrants, strict implementation of the revised Free Movement Regime (FMR) with biometric monitoring, and ensuring the timely completion of border infrastructure projects,.