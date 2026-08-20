Manipur closes schools, colleges for 3 days as NRC protests intensify

The order came amid ongoing protests in several valley districts demanding that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be updated before the Census is conducted in the state.

The Manipur government on Wednesday announced a three-day shutdown of all schools, colleges and higher educational institutions starting August 20, citing the “prevailing law-and-order situation.”

The order came amid ongoing protests in several valley districts demanding that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be updated before the Census is conducted in the state.

Protests intensify across valley districts

The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) is also observing a 48-hour general strike for its demands. On Wednesday, protesters burned effigies of politicians, held rallies and blocked roads in Imphal and other valley areas.

According to an order from the Education Department, all schools under the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur and CBSE, along with government, aided and private colleges and universities, will remain closed from August 20 to August 22.

In Khurai Lamlong, Imphal East, protesters set fire to effigies of Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam. They demanded that the Census be postponed until internally displaced people are able to return to their homes.

A protest march of nearly 2 km was conducted in Singjamei, Imphal West. Road blockades were also reported across Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

Officials said a Census training session for supervisors, enumerators and field trainers in Thoubal was also called off.

The JFD has announced that it will boycott government offices starting Thursday as part of its ongoing agitation.

CM reviews situation

Amid the protests, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met with senior CRPF officials to discuss the state's security situation.

CRPF Manipur and Nagaland Sector IG Rajendra Narayan Dash along with other senior officers met Singh at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and updated him on the current law-and-order situation.

Singh said the CRPF is coordinating with the state government, Manipur Police and other security agencies to tackle security challenges, deal with insurgency, and restore peace and public order.