Manipur Assembly Polls 2022: Congress releases first list of 40 candidates

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 40 candidates for the Manipur Assembly Elections 2022, with former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh contesting from the Thoubal assembly seat.

The former Deputy Chief Minister and former President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Gaikhangam will be contesting from Nungba (ST) assembly seat. Former Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh has been fielded by the party from his Khundrakpam assembly constituency.

Congress releases a list of 40 candidates for the upcoming #ManipurElections2022



Former CM Okram Ibobi Singh to contest from Thoubal. pic.twitter.com/uOyvinwvgu January 22, 2022

Ratankumar Singh, who was recently appointed working president of Manipur Congress, will contest from Mayang Imphal seat.

The Manipur assembly elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 to elect the 60-member state assembly. The results will be out on March 10.