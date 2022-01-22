Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Manipur Assembly Polls 2022: Congress releases first list of 40 candidates

The Manipur assembly elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 to elect the 60-member state assembly

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

Manipur Assembly Polls 2022: Congress releases first list of 40 candidates

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 40 candidates for the Manipur Assembly Elections 2022, with former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh contesting from the Thoubal assembly seat.

The former Deputy Chief Minister and former President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Gaikhangam will be contesting from Nungba (ST) assembly seat. Former Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh has been fielded by the party from his Khundrakpam assembly constituency.

Ratankumar Singh, who was recently appointed working president of Manipur Congress, will contest from Mayang Imphal seat.

The Manipur assembly elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 to elect the 60-member state assembly. The results will be out on March 10. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.