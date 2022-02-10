Search icon
Manipur Assembly Elections: EC revises polling dates for both phases to February 28, March 5

Manipur Elections 2022: Earlier, the polls were scheduled by the Election Commission to be held on February 27 and March 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

Manipur Assembly Elections Latest News: The Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly polls in Manipur which will now be held on February 28 and March 5.

Earlier, the polls in Manipur were to be held on February 27 and March 3.

In a statement, EC said the decision is based on inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and "all facts and circumstances in the matter".

Recently, the EC had rescheduled date of Punjab poll from February 14 to February 20 following demands and the state government and various political parties.

