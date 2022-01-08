Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Voting to be held in 2 phases on February 27, March 3

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the dates for Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur today (January 8). The poll body declared the schedule during a press conference.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sushil Chandra announced that a total of 690 Assembly constituencies in the five states will go to the polls this time out of which, elections will be held for 60 assembly seats in Manipur.

Manipur assembly elections will be done in two phases. The issue of notification for the first phase will be done on February 1.

As announced in the press conference, the date of poll for Manipur has been finalised for February 27 for the first phase and March 3 for the second phase.

The votes will be counted for all five states on March 10.

The EC chief said, “As COVID cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, & health secretaries of States. After taking these views & ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place."

"For the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 has made the conduct of elections difficult. It is our duty to see how to conduct elections safely. The EC has put in place new protocols", he added.

In an interesting turn of events, the poll body will allow the candidates to file nominations online.

Notably, the term of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will end on March 19 this year.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the growing cases of COVID-19, the Manipur government has made it mandatory to produce negative COVID-19 test reports for entering the State from Saturday. The state’s first case of the new COVID-19 variant was reported last week as a 48-year-old man, who had recently visited Tanzania, tested positive for Omicron.