Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Militants under ceasefire agreements allowed to cast votes, says EC

As shared by top officials on Saturday, the Election Commission has allowed cadres of the pro-talks militant outfits to cast their votes in the two-phased Manipur assembly elections.

Manipur assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 27 and March 3 to elect the 60-member state assembly. The results will be out on March 10.

Announcing the decision Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal said that the EC has permitted the adres of the pro-talks militant outfits which are under ceasefire agreements with the government and those who are currently residing at various designated camps in the state to cast their votes.

Speaking to IANS, Agarwal said, “The cadres of the pro-talks militant outfits would be allowed to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections through postal ballots. Around 2,000 cadres of various militant outfits are living in the 14 designated camps in different parts of Manipur”.

The names of the cadres of the extremist outfits must be in Manipur’s electoral roll, he added.

The decision has been taken post consultation with the Central and state governments.

As reported by an election official, the EC has permitted those involved in essential services to use postal ballots for casting their votes. The list of essential services released by ECI includes Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Railways, Post and Telegram, Doordarshan, Electricity Department, All India Radio, Health Department, aviation, fire services, ambulance services and media persons authorised by the poll body for elections day coverage.

As per details shared by officials of Manipur Home Department, more than 20 Kuki militant groups operating in Manipur had signed a tripartite Suspension of Operation agreement with the Manipur and Central governments in 2008. These include militants under two conglomerate groups -- United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO).

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 40 candidates for the Manipur Assembly Elections 2022, with former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh contesting from the Thoubal assembly seat.

The former Deputy Chief Minister and former President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Gaikhangam will be contesting from Nungba (ST) assembly seat. Former speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh has been fielded by the party from his Khundrakpam assembly constituency.