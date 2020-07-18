Manipur ADGP Arvind Kumar shoots self with service gun, being operated at hospital in Imphal

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, Law and Order) of Manipur, Arvind Kumar, reportedly shot himself on Saturday with his service gun. Kumar was found at his official quarters at the 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal and was rushed to the hospital.

Local media agencies reported that Kumar shot himself inside his office chamber at around 1 PM in the afternoon.

Arvind Kumar is a 1992 Batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre. He is currently serving as ADG of Manipur Police.

According to media reports, Kumar is being operated upon at the Raj Medicity hospital in the city. He was recently repatriated back to his Home cadre the Centre due to health reasons.

The development was also confirmed by Imphal West SP K. Meghachandra Singh, who is also present in the hospital. Manipur Chief Secretary Suresh Babu is also present at the hospital and personally taking stock of the situation, reports said.