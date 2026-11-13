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Manipur: 4 killed as armed men ambush vehicles on NH-202 in New Heaven Village

4 people killed after armed men ambush 2 vehicles on NH-202 in Manipur's New Heaven village. Deceased from Shangshak, Tashar. Suspected Kuki militants: Police.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

Manipur: 4 killed as armed men ambush vehicles on NH-202 in New Heaven Village
Manipur violence
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Four people were killed after armed men attacked their vehicles along NH-202 in Manipur when they were travelling towards Imphal.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Kapangkhui RS and Haoleila RS of Shangshak village, and August Ngalung and Khanmila Keishing of Tashar village.

Vehicles ambushed in New Heaven Village

They were travelling in two separate vehicles when a group of armed men ambushed them along NH-202 in New Heaven village.

Police said bodies have been recovered from the spot after due procedures and a search operation has been launched in surrounding areas.

“The attack was launched by unknown armed miscreants, suspected to be Kuki militants. The bodies have been recovered from the spot after due procedures, and we have launched a search operation in the surrounding areas,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate reaction from any Kuki organisation.

Fresh front in Manipur violence

The incident marks a fresh front in the Manipur violence. While ethnic clashes since May 2023 were largely between Meitei and Kuki communities, clashes between Naga and Kuki groups have now opened a new front, with both sides ransacking villages and laying ambushes.

Manipur has been reeling under violence since May 2023. The conflict has led to nearly 370 deaths, displacement of 66,000 people, breakdown of law and order and virtual bifurcation of the state along ethnic lines.

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