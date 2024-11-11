This incident followed an earlier attack, where armed militants set multiple shops ablaze in the Borobekra subdivision of Jiribam district earlier in the day.

In Manipur's Jiribam district, several suspected militants were killed in an encounter with CRPF personnel on Monday, according to reports. The clash reportedly left some CRPF soldiers injured as well. Sources indicate that 11 militants were killed in the operation, which involved intense gunfire between the militants and security forces. This incident followed an earlier attack, where armed militants set multiple shops ablaze in the Borobekra subdivision of Jiribam district earlier in the day.