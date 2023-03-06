Manik Saha to become Tripura Chief Minister for second time

Manik Saha retained as Tripura Chief Minister for second term (file photo: Twitter/Manik Saha)

Manik Saha to continue as Tripura Chief Minister for the second term as he has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Monday. The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on Wednesday, March 8.

A spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party.

Earlier, there was speculation that Saha, who was made the CM last year in a brand renewal exercise replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, may make way for Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik as the chief minister of the sensitive border state.

The second BJP-led government will take oath on March 8 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported. BJP national president JP Nadda and several Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to join the swearing-in ceremony.

In the recently concluded elections, the BJP won 32 seats of the 60-member Assembly while its ally- the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won one seat.

