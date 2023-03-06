Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Manik Saha to become Tripura Chief Minister for second time

Manik Saha is likely to the oath as Tripura Chief Minister on Wednesday, March 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

Manik Saha to become Tripura Chief Minister for second time
Manik Saha retained as Tripura Chief Minister for second term (file photo: Twitter/Manik Saha)

Manik Saha to continue as Tripura Chief Minister for the second term as he has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Monday. The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on Wednesday, March 8.

A spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party.

Earlier, there was speculation that Saha, who was made the CM last year in a brand renewal exercise replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, may make way for Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik as the chief minister of the sensitive border state.

The second BJP-led government will take oath on March 8 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported. BJP national president JP Nadda and several Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to join the swearing-in ceremony.

In the recently concluded elections, the BJP won 32 seats of the 60-member Assembly while its ally- the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won one seat. 

READ | CBI summons Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case after questioning Rabri Devi

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Hera Pheri 3: From director's death to Akshay Kumar's return, how the threequel was almost cancelled and revived
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Scientist posts, check pay scale and how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.