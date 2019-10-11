'Mangalyaan': Mars orbiter completes 5 years in space, ISRO releases 'fourth year' data

The Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as 'Mangalyaan', a space probe orbiting Mars, completed five years in its orbit on September 24, 2019, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed in a tweet on Friday.

ISRO also published 'fourth year data' of Mars Orbiter Mission at ISSDC website for registered users.

"Mars Orbiter Mission has completed five years in its orbit on September 24, 2019. In view of this, the fourth year data (September 24, 2017, to September 23, 2018) of MOM are made available at ISSDC website to registered users," ISRO tweeted.

#ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission has completed five years in its orbit on September 24, 2019. In view of this, the fourth year data (September 24, 2017 to September 23, 2018) of MOM are made available at ISSDC website to registered users. For Details visit https://t.co/GRlY24V2mq — ISRO (@isro) October 11, 2019

The Mars Orbiter Mission was launched on November 5, 2013. Mangalyaan had entered Mars orbit on September 24, 2014, after travelling for over 10 months to cover the distance of 666 million km to reach the destination.

It is equipped with five instruments, including a sensor to track methane or marsh gas, a colour camera, and a thermal imaging spectrometer to map the surface and mineral wealth of the red planet. MOM was also adjudged one of the 25 innovations made in 2014 by 'TIME' magazine, which described it as a technological feat that will allow India to flex its "interplanetary muscles."

In its experience of orbiting the Mars for five years, the Mars Orbiter achieved stunning feats- The 1,350kg weighing (on Earth) craft had taken pictures one of the two Martian moons -- Phobos, while it was travelling west to east over Mars in its typical orbit, took pictures of regional dust storm activities over northern hemisphere of Mars, full disc image of the planet, showing Elysium - the second largest volcanic province on the natural satellite.

The 'Mangalyaan' mission made India the first country in the world to successfully launch its mission to Mars on the very first try. Mangalyaan cost Rs 450 crore making it the cheapest inter-planetary mission ever. It was completed in just 15 months.