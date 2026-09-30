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Mangaluru MRPL blast sparks panic: Loud explosion heard across kilometres, smoke fills sky | Video

A loud explosion-like sound at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited in Mangaluru on Wednesday sent thick smoke into the air, damaged windows in nearby buildings and prompted emergency teams to rush to the site.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Mangaluru MRPL blast sparks panic: Loud explosion heard across kilometres, smoke fills sky | Video
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A loud explosion was reported at the premises of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in Mangaluru on Wednesday afternoon, September 30. The sound triggered panic in nearby areas, with residents reporting that buildings and houses shook following the incident.

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the refinery complex. The sound was reportedly heard several kilometres away, while residents in areas near Jokatte said the impact was strong enough to shake their homes.

Window panes were reportedly shattered in some buildings. An office at Mangaluru Airport was also said to have suffered damage to its windows.

A local resident told news agency ANI, “Windows of my house and the Panchayat building broke due to a loud sound at around 1230 hours. We don't know what happened inside.”

Fire brigade and ambulances rush to the site

Visuals from the area showed dense smoke rising from the refinery, while fire brigade vehicles and ambulances headed to the facility.

The exact cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage were not immediately known. There was also no confirmed information about casualties at the time of reporting.

MP contacts officials, heads to refinery

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha MP Captain Brijesh Chowta said he had spoken to MRPL officials, the Police Commissioner, district administration officials and representatives of the Bajpe Town Panchayat following the incident.

In a post on X, Chowta said he had cancelled all programmes scheduled in Belthangady and was travelling to the site to assess the situation.

He also said hospitals had been asked to remain prepared to deal with any emergency.

People urged to avoid rumours

The MP appealed to residents to remain calm, avoid spreading rumours or unverified information, and cooperate with the authorities as they assess the situation.

Further details about the cause of the incident, possible injuries and the damage caused were awaited.

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