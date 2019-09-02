Mangaluru: Coast Guard rescues 13 crew members from flooded dredger near Mangalore Port

They were rescued by Indian Coast Guard Ship Amartya.

At least 13 crew members from a flooded merchant ship Tridevi Prem (Hopper Dredger) were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday near New Mangalore Port in Karnataka.

The crew members were rescued by Indian Coast Guard Ship Amartya. The rescued members abandoned the flooded vessel and shifted to a life-boat.

The search and rescue operation for another seven personnel on-board the hopper dredger, for repair work, was undertaken by New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) Tug Ocean Esteem.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 am on Tuesday morning.

13 crew member from a merchant ship Tridevi Prem (Hopper Dredger) at the sea off New Mangalore Port Trust Anchorage abandoned the vessel in a life boat earlier this morning (at about 0230 hrs) due to severe flooding on-board. They were rescued by Indian Coast Guard Ship Amartya. pic.twitter.com/f1tWCh8Og0 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

