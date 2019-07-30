Mangaluru: Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha goes missing

In a shocking incident, VG Siddhartha, founder of the famous coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day has gone missing from Monday evening. Apart from being a famous businessman, he is also the son in law of former External Affairs Minister and ex-Karnataka CM SM Krishna.

According to reports, on Monday evening, he stopped his car near Ullal bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangaluru and told the driver that he would be back after a walk. However, he never came back and later the driver raised an alarm and informed family members and subsequently a massive operation was launched by the Dakshina Kannada police to trace one of India's most successful businessman. Boats have been pressed into action also to look for him. The place is very near to the sea.

A massive operation has been launched by the Dakshina Kannada police to trace one of India's most successful businessman. Boats have been pressed into action also to look for him. pic.twitter.com/TGdqpn5e5O — DNA (@dna) July 30, 2019

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said, " Yesterday he had left Bangaluru saying he is going to Sakleshpur. But on way, he told driver to go to Mangaluru. On reaching Netravati Bridge, he got down from the car. Told his driver to go ahead and stop. He will come walking. Dog squad was used to track him. It stopped at middle of the bridge. Boat service and help of local fishermen is being taken to search river. Checking whom all he spoke to last and they are being contacted".

In what could be a possible hint towards reason behind his disappearance, a letter written by VG Siddhartha to his CCD employees is now doing rounds where he signs off saying, "My intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody, I have failed as an entrepreneur".

Significantly, CCD in a statement has said, "Company is professionally managed and led by competent leadership team, which will ensure continuity of business."

CCD founder is married to SM Krishna's daughter Malavika. After hearing about the news, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar among others have rushed to SM Krishna's house.

#Delhi: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, submits a letter to him, seeking help of central government to trace missing founder & owner of Cafe Coffee Day,VG Siddhartha. pic.twitter.com/QuzSBsoLD8 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Hanumantharaya, DCP said, "Now our coastal security service, home guards and fire brigade are conducting the search operations. We also have special drivers who have been part of the search since last night. We are searching the suspected location. But we have been given technical advice to search along the shore. We are doing that too. We have requested coastguard to help us with equipment, deep sea divers and hovercraft. There is no suicide note that I am aware of. Last night case was filed in Kankanadi police. Since last night search operations have been on. There is no suicide note. We can say he went missing between 6-8pm. He has made his last call at 6pm. When his driver called him at 7.50pm his phone was switched off. We are searching for CCTVs around here. We are corroborating the time at which he entered the bridge."