Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mangaluru auto blast: Unknown outfit 'IRC' takes responsibility, police verifying claim

The police have called the November 19 explosion inside a moving autorickshaw an 'act of terror'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Mangaluru auto blast: Unknown outfit 'IRC' takes responsibility, police verifying claim
Suspect Mohammad Shariq (L), Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visits the blast spot (R) | Photos: ANI, IANS

An unknown outfit called Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) was on Thursday reported to have claimed responsibility for the autorickshaw explosion in Mangaluru on November 19 that left two injured. Top police officers of the city are tight-lipped. The police are verifying the origin of the information.  

In a message going viral on social media, IRC took responsibility for the attack, saying that 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' tried to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri'.

"We the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) would like to convey the message: One of our Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack the Hindutva Temple in Kadri (in Dakshina Kannada district), a bastion of the Saffron terrorists in Mangaluru," the message said.

"Although this operation didn't meet its objectives, we still consider it a success from a tradecraft and tactics point of view as the brother in spite of being wanted and being pursued by the state and central intelligence agencies, was not only able to successfully evade them but even prepared and mounted an attack," it added.

Accused Mohammad Shariq was carrying a cooker that exploded inside an moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru. The blast left him and the auto’s driver injured. The explosion was termed an ‘act of terror’ by the police.

READ | Who is Asim Munir, Pakistan's Army chief pick who was ISI supremo for shortest-ever time

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.