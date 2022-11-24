Mangaluru auto blast: Unknown outfit 'IRC' takes responsibility, police verifying claim

Suspect Mohammad Shariq (L), Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visits the blast spot (R) | Photos: ANI, IANS

An unknown outfit called Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) was on Thursday reported to have claimed responsibility for the autorickshaw explosion in Mangaluru on November 19 that left two injured. Top police officers of the city are tight-lipped. The police are verifying the origin of the information.

In a message going viral on social media, IRC took responsibility for the attack, saying that 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' tried to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri'.

"We the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) would like to convey the message: One of our Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack the Hindutva Temple in Kadri (in Dakshina Kannada district), a bastion of the Saffron terrorists in Mangaluru," the message said.

"Although this operation didn't meet its objectives, we still consider it a success from a tradecraft and tactics point of view as the brother in spite of being wanted and being pursued by the state and central intelligence agencies, was not only able to successfully evade them but even prepared and mounted an attack," it added.

Accused Mohammad Shariq was carrying a cooker that exploded inside an moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru. The blast left him and the auto’s driver injured. The explosion was termed an ‘act of terror’ by the police.

