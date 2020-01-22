Mangalore airport bomb case: Man surrenders before police in Bengaluru for planting IED

In connection with bomb planting at Mangalore airport on Monday (January 20), a man named Aditya Rao has surrendered before police at Halsuru police station in Bengaluru.

In a tweet, Mangaluru City Commissioner of Police Harsha said that a team of police officers will soon fly to Bengaluru to investigate the developments in connection with this case.

Mangaluru city police investigation team is flying into Bengaluru shortly to investigate the developments in connection with MIA case.. the team will question the suspect and will initiate further necessary legal action.. — Harsha IPS CP Mangaluru City (@compolmlr) January 22, 2020

The police said that we will have to verify the claim of Rao because he appears to be mentally unstable.

A suspicious-looking, unattended bag was found abandoned at the Mangaluru airport in Karnataka on Monday which was later confirmed to be an improvised explosive device (IED).

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security to the airport said the bag was found unattended. While some reports suggested it was found near a ticket counter, others said it was kept in the rest area meant for the passengers outside the airport.

The suspect was identified on the basis of the CCTV footage.

Mangaluru Police had released photographs of the suspect and the autorickshaw he was seen leaving in.