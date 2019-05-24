Mangaldoi Lok Sabha election results 2019 Assam: BJP's Dilip Saikia emerges victorious

Mangaldoi Lok Sabha Election Results:

BJP's Dilip Saikia wins with a margin of over 1.3 lakhs against Congress' Bhubaneswar Kalita. The BJP had won the seat in 2014 as well.

Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency in Assam is expected to witness a close contest when the polling takes place on 18th April. BJP has been winning the seat since 2004 and in order to curb anti-incumbency, it has replaced two-time MP Ramen Deka.

State general secretary Dilip Saikia is contesting for BJP and he will square off against Assam Congress President Bhubaneshwar Kalita. Bodo and Muslim votes is a big factor in Mangaldoi. AIUDF which is not contesting has lent its support to United People's Party-Liberal (UPPL), which is an outfit primarily having a base among the Bodos. Thus, along with Congress and BJP, UPPL candidate Pradip Daimary is also a contender. Also in the fray is Sudhendu Mohan Talukdar of TMC. Citizenship Bill is the biggest factor in this election in Mangaldoi. Where PM Modi in his election rally in Mangaldoi strongly advocated for the bill, Congress has hardened its opposition against it.

PM Modi said that it is Congress conspiracy to allow infiltration and BJP is committed to Citizenship Amendment Bill. Kalita on his part believes that the bill is discriminatory and violates the Assam Accord. BJP candidate Saikia is hoping that party's renewed development pitch in North East will be enough to ensure victory in the election.

Mangaldoi Lok Sabha seat consists of Sipajhar, Mangaldoi, Dalgaon, Udalguri,Majbat, Kamalpur, Rangiya, Nalbari, Paneri,Kalaigaon Assembly seats. Mangaldoi formed in 1967 hasn't witnessed one party domination unlike many other Assam constituencies. Congress has won the seat four times most recently in 1999. BJP ally AGP also has a significant base here and have won the seat twice.

In the final analysis, it looks like the party that manages to convince the voters about their stance about Citizenship amendment bill will enjoy the upper hand in the seat.