Mangal Pandey birth anniversary: Know interesting facts about the hero of 1857 Revolt

Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
The 160th birthday of Mangal Pandey, the leader of the legendary Revolt of 1857, is today. The great freedom fighter served valiantly in the Imperial Army. Let's honour Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary and learn some fascinating facts about him.
- The first Bharatiya War of Independence was started by Mangal Pandey in 1857.
- The British developed a new kind of cartridge during his time serving in the Bengal Infantry at Barrackpore that was made of cow and pig fat. Due to religious restrictions, neither Muslims nor Hindus were permitted to use the cartridge. The Indian soldiers were instructed to stop using the cartridge by Mangal Pandey.
- It was rumoured that Mangal Pandey vowed to murder the first Englishman he saw after becoming so enraged by this new action by the British.