Maneka Gandhi slams SC order on stray dogs, calls it 'impractical, financially unviable'
Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok calls Donald Trump 'most notorious criminal,' here's why
This Bollywood actress once worked with Donald Trump, refused to call him ‘boss’, now reveals...
India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH
OMG! Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'spoilt woman, fighting cock', reacts to viral selfie incident: 'Disgrace and shame'
Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?
NASA's first-ever Moon rock heist: Meet man, who stole precious rocks worth Rs 1,841,757,120 due to...
Why have shuttlecock prices increased worldwide? Know the real reason
Hate crime in US: 70-year-old Sikh man beaten with golf club in Los Angeles, no one arrested yet
Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...
INDIA
She stated that feeding the impounded dogs would require another Rs 5 crore a week, which could spark a public backlash.
Maneka Gandhi, animal rights activist and former Union minister, has strongly criticised the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, calling the directive 'impractical, financially unviable and potentially harmful' to the region's ecological balance. On Monday, the apex court ordered the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up strays from all localities and keep them in shelters, warning of strict action against anyone obstructing the drive.
Gandhi said that the scale of the task makes it "unworkable". "You have three lakh dogs in Delhi. To get them all off the roads, you'll have to make 3,000 pounds, each with drainage, water, a shed, a kitchen, and a watchman. That will cost about Rs 15,000 crore. Does Delhi have Rs 15,000 crore for this?" she told PTI. Feeding the impounded dogs, she added, would require another Rs 5 crore a week, which could spark a public backlash.
Warning of unintended consequences, Gandhi said, "Within 48 hours, three lakh dogs will come from Ghaziabad, Faridabad because there's food in Delhi. And once you remove the dogs, monkeys will come on the ground... I've seen this happen at my own house. In Paris in the 1880s, when they removed dogs and cats, the city was overrun with rats," she said, calling dogs "rodent control animals".
READ | Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'
The BJP leader flagged the role of unregulated pet dog sales, claiming that "70 per cent of bites are from pet dogs and 30 per cent from street dogs". "This government was extremely serious about adopting our 14-point plan. Within two years, we could have fewer dogs, no biting, and a happy coexistence between humans and animals," she said. "Now this judgment derails everything."