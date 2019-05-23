Mandya Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

The Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies going to vote in Karnataka. The vote will be cast during the 2nd phase on April 18 and counting will be done on May 23.

It consists of the following segments - Malavalli which is reserved for the members of Scheduled caste, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Srirangapatna, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpet and Krishnarajanagara.

There’s an interesting battle here with actor-turned-politician Nikhil Gowda of JD(S) – who is also HD Kumaraswamy’s son and HD Deve Gowda’s grandson – taking on Sumalatha Ambareesh. Sumalatha is wife of Kannada superstar Ambareesh who is hoping to ride on her late husband’s legacy to cause an upset. She is contesting as Independent and is being backed by BJP.

In 2014, the seat was won CS Puttaraju of JD(S) by a mere 5000 votes when he beat current Congress social media head and actor Divya Spandana (Ramya). Spandana had won the bypoll here in 2013.

Puttaruju resigned in 2018 following which by-elections were held and LR Shivarame Gowda of JD(S) beat DR Siddaramaiah of BJP.

In 2009, N Cheluvaraya Swamy of JD(S) won with a margin of 23,000 votes by beating MH Ambareesh of Indian National Congress.

The seats going to poll in the 2nd phase are Bangalore Central, Bangalore North. Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur and Udupi Chikmagalur.

According to the officials, 237 candidates are in the field in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on April 23.

The officials said 45 candidates have withdrawn their nomination on Monday, the last day to withdraw papers for the second phase.

Belgaum with 57 has the maximum number of candidates, while Raichur with five have the lowest in the second phase, as well as in both phases on the whole.

For the first phase of polls on April 18, 241 candidates are in the fray. In 2014, BJP won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and the JD(S) two.