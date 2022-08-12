'Mandir-Masjid only discussed when BJP was in power': Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav, the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister and a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, promised on Friday that concerns like employment and those relating to the future of young would be handled if they continue in power, ahead of the floor test in the Bihar Assembly, scheduled for August 24.

"Since we have formed the government, issues like employment and those related to youth's future are being addressed. Issues like Hindu-Muslims and Mandir-Masjid were only discussed when BJP was in power. Hatred was sown in the society then," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

Earlier today, Yadav referred to the new collaboration between his RJD and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) as "a natural alliance and not a deal," and he said that Bihar will become the biggest government employment giving state in the country within a month.

Tejashwi remarked to reporters, where he had travelled for Raksha Bandhan to see his father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, "It's a natural alliance, not a deal. This is the real 'Mahagathbandhan' which was formed by Lalu Yadav Ji and Nitish Kumar. We welcomed Nitish Kumar's decision and came together."

The Deputy Chief Minister added that following the trust vote in the Assembly, he would start working to fulfil his commitments to create employment for the young people of the state.

"We do not do BJP-style politics that we will threaten and buy the lead will provide jobs, let the trust vote be over. We are very serious about t Within one month, you will see that Bihar will be the single-largest job state in government jobs," he said.

At the same time, with a new administration in place in Bihar, the state legislature has scheduled a meeting for August 24. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Vija Sinha, has been put on notice to resign by members of the governing Mahagathbandhan.

The BJP MLA Sinha declined Thursday to address the motion of no confidence filed against him."As long as I am on this pos give no statement to the media on this (political development)," Sinha reporters.

When I allow the Nitish Kumar administration to demonstrate its majority, the House is likely to take up the resolution against Sinha.

On August 24, the Nitish Kumar-led administration will conduct a floor test. Nitish Kumar swore in as chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time on Wednesday, after breaking relations with the BJP the day before and resigning from his ministerial position. According to what Kur had indicated previously, the administration had the backing of seven parties.

Deputy Chief Minister Teiashwi Yadav, head of the RJD, has taken his oath of office.

(With inputs from ANI)