Congress' Pratibha Singh, wife of ex-Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, wins Mandi Lok Sabha seat

Congress candidate Pratibha Singh won the Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll against BJP’s Brigadier (retd), Khushal Thakur, in Himachal Pradesh. Pratibha Singh is the wife of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

This is a major setback to the ruling BJP as the Congress is ahead in all three Assembly constituencies of Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Pratibha Singh, who represented the Mandi parliamentary seat twice.

Brigadier Thakur hails from Nagwain in Mandi district and retired in 2010. After retiring, he formed the Four-Lane Sangharsh Samiti six years ago and has been fighting for the cause of the affected families. Even he has lost the ancestral land to the highway construction.

(With agency inputs)