India

Mandi Constituency Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Lok Sabha election result 2024 in the Mandi constituency will be announced on June 4.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 10:39 PM IST

article-main
Mandi is one of the Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats. The state has four seats in parliament. Bharmour, Lahaul & Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur, and Kinnaur are among the 17 Assembly segments that make up the Mandi seat. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in June this year. The date of (Phase 7) voting is June 1. The results sill be announced on June 4.

In 2019, BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma won the Mandi constituency seat. He secured 647189 votes and Aashray Sharma of the INC got 241730 votes. Ram Swaroop Sharma won with a massive margin of 405459.

In 2014, Ram Swaroop Sharma of the BJP won the Mandi Lok Sabha election with 362824 votes while Pratibha Singh got 322968 votes.

This year, Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actor is making her electoral debut as the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. 

Following the announcement of Ranaut's candidature, Pratibha Singh, the Congress state president and current Member of Parliament for the Mandi constituency, who had previously withdrawn from the contest, declared that she would follow the directions of the Congress high command.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
