Man with mental disability steps into lion's den at Delhi zoo, escapes unharmed

The shocking incident was caught on camera, where the man was seen calmly walking towards the lion and sitting bowlegged in front of him as the wild animal looked on. At on point in the video, the man could also be seen lying down in front of the lion.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 07:22 PM IST

In a shocking turn of events, a mentally disabled man Thursday jumped inside the enclosure of a lion at National Zoological Park in Delhi but escaped unhurt as he was rescued by the security personnel present at the zoo.

The shocking incident was caught on camera, where the man can be seen calmly walking towards the lion and sitting in front of him as the wild animal looked on. At one point in time in the video, the man could also be seen lying down in front of the lion.

According to sources in Zee news, the man has been identified as Rehaan Khan, 28 years old, who wanted to commit suicide by entering into the lion's enclosure in the zoo. However, the security official, Riyaz Khan quickly responded to the incident and saved him from being attacked by the lion.

 The incident happened around 12:30 pm, when the man informed the security guard that he was going to end his life by jumping into the enclosure through barricade number 17. After he jumped into the lion's den, a Quick Response Team (QRT) team tried to distract the lion after entering the enclosure. Consequently, the rescue team tranquilized the lion, and forcibly removed the man who was unwilling to cooperate with the team.

The man, hailing from the Champaran district in Bihar, wanted to commit suicide due to his unemployment.

 

 

