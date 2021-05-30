Man With black fungus, white fungus and yellow fungus infection dies in Uttar Pradesh

A man who was diagnosed with black, white and yellow fungus infections, died in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Friday. Dr B P Tyagi, an ENT (ear, nose, throat) specialist at Harsh Hospital in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar area said that man named Kunwar Singh was COVID-19 positive too and he passed away due to toxemia (blood poisoning by toxins).

Dr Tyagi added that 59-year-old SIngh was a lawyer and had approached him recently with COVID-19 conditions. According to Tyagi, the black, white and yellow fungus infection were detected during endoscopy on May 24.

Meanwhile, Dr Tyagi said that another man has also been detected with yellow fungus infection and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. He added that yellow fungus infection has been detected near the brain of patient and half of his jaw has been removed.

The patient is also suffering from toxemia but his level of infection is lesser than what Kunwar Singh had, Dr Tyagi noted. He said that the patient is currently on anti-fungal medication.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had recently made black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, With COVID-19 cases dipping in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is likely to make an announcement to unlock the state from June 1. According to reports, relaxations won't be awarded to districts that still have more active COVID cases.