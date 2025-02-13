Rajat Kumar, 25, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, allegedly consumed poison after their families opposed their relationship.

A 25-year-old man who saved Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's life after his car accident in December 2022, reportedly attempted suicide along with his girlfriend by consuming poison. Reports suggest the woman died during treatment, while the man remains in critical condition in a hospital. The incident happened in Buchha Basti, a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on February 9, NDTV reported.

Rajat Kumar and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, allegedly consumed poison after their families opposed their relationship. Their families had arranged their marriages elsewhere, refusing to accept their relationship due to caste differences. This rejection allegedly drove them to suicide.

The man grabbed headlines in December 2022 when he, along with another local resident, Nishu Kumar, rescued Pant from a car accident. Pant was driving from Delhi to Uttarakhand when his Mercedes crashed into a divider and caught fire near Roorkee. Days after his accident, the cricketer thanked the two men along with their pictures.

I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted pic.twitter.com/iUcg2tazIS — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

