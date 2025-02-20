According to the police, Kushwaha and Sindha have a record of multiple thefts, with at least three cases filed against them in Bharuch.

A 21-year-old man who had sneaked into Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, in 2023 has now been arrested in Gujarat’s Bharuch for stealing from an army officer’s house.

The accused, Ram Swaroop Kushwaha, was caught along with Minhaj Sindha for allegedly breaking into a residence and stealing gold and silver items worth ₹2.74 lakh. The Gujarat Police apprehended them four days ago.

During questioning, Kushwaha confessed that he had unlawfully entered Shah Rukh Khan’s home in March 2023, bypassing tight security. He and another individual were detained by the actor’s security team, and a case was registered against them at the time.

According to the police, Kushwaha and Sindha have a record of multiple thefts, with at least three cases filed against them in Bharuch. Their latest target was the home of army officer Siraj Mehta, who resides in the same locality. Police have recovered stolen valuables worth ₹2.74 lakh from them.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of their criminal activities and whether they were involved in other thefts.

