'Man vs Wild': Rajinikanth suffers minor injuries during shoot with Bear Grylls at Bandipur forest; says he's alright

Reports surfaced on Tuesday stating that superstar Rajinikanth had suffered minor injuries during the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls at the Bandipur forest in Karnataka. However, the actor later clarified that he had not suffered any wounds, but just a few scratches "due to little thorns" during the shooting.

"I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild'. I have not received any wounds but just scratches due to little thorns, that's it. I am alright," superstar Rajinikanth said at Chennai Airport, after returning from the shoot on this day.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is set to get featured in Bear Grylls' adventurous show Man vs Wild. The superstar will be seen in one of the episodes along with Hollywood celebrities namely Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, and Dave Bautista. For the same, both Bear and Rajini had, on this morning, arrived at Bandipur forest in Karnataka.