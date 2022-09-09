Man tries to snatch Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma's mic in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Photo: ANI (Screengrab)

On Friday, a man attempted to interrupt the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a rally in Hyderabad by breaking the microphone that had been set up on the platform. The audience, however, swiftly stopped the man. Assam CM Sarma is in Hyderabad for a number of events, including the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

#WATCH | Telangana: A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/HFX0RqVEd8 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

The Assam chief minister visited the city's Mahalaxmi temple earlier on Friday. Assam CM Sarma criticised Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that the leader of the TRS has solely been engaging in dynasty politics.

"Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country`s politics should be free from dynastic politics," A ssam CM told media.

READ | Goa restaurant row: Smriti Irani-linked Silly Souls Cafe rented by firm connected to her husband, reveals RTI

"A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one and polarisation between the two has always existed," he added. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, and Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari, a sage from Udupi, have been invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti to attend the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra in Hyderabad.

To protest the Telangana government's decision to forbid the immersion of Ganesh idols on the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi earlier organised a bike rally in Tankbund in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

READ | West Bengal: Heroin worth Rs 198 crore hidden in gear boxes seized by Gujarat ATS near Kolkata port

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi honours the birth of Lord Ganesha. One of the most widely celebrated Hindu holidays is this one. It is said that during these ten days of celebration, Lord Ganesha and his mother, Goddess Parvati, go to Earth and bestow their blessings on the people. In pandals, temples, and houses, people worship Lord Ganesha.

(With inputs from ANI)