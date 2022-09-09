Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Man tries to snatch Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma's mic in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Video of man breaking the microphone that had been set up on the platform at a rally in Hyderabad has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Man tries to snatch Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma's mic in Hyderabad, video goes viral
Photo: ANI (Screengrab)

On Friday, a man attempted to interrupt the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a rally in Hyderabad by breaking the microphone that had been set up on the platform. The audience, however, swiftly stopped the man. Assam CM Sarma is in Hyderabad for a number of events, including the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

 

 

The Assam chief minister visited the city's Mahalaxmi temple earlier on Friday. Assam CM Sarma criticised Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that the leader of the TRS has solely been engaging in dynasty politics.

"Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country`s politics should be free from dynastic politics," A ssam CM told media.

READ | Goa restaurant row: Smriti Irani-linked Silly Souls Cafe rented by firm connected to her husband, reveals RTI

"A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one and polarisation between the two has always existed," he added. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, and Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari, a sage from Udupi, have been invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti to attend the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra in Hyderabad.

To protest the Telangana government's decision to forbid the immersion of Ganesh idols on the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi earlier organised a bike rally in Tankbund in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

READ | West Bengal: Heroin worth Rs 198 crore hidden in gear boxes seized by Gujarat ATS near Kolkata port

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi honours the birth of Lord Ganesha. One of the most widely celebrated Hindu holidays is this one. It is said that during these ten days of celebration, Lord Ganesha and his mother, Goddess Parvati, go to Earth and bestow their blessings on the people. In pandals, temples, and houses, people worship Lord Ganesha.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.