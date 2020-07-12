Man tries to open 'duplicate' SBI bank branch in Tamil Nadu, arrested

A 19-yeat-old man was arrested by the police on Saturday for allegedly attempting to "open a branch of the State Bank of India" at Panruti, Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

According to sources in the police, the man had in his possession fake seals, challans of the public sector lender, and a cash counting machine which was required to operate a bank branch on the upper floor of his residence at Panruti.

He was arrested for forgery and possession of counterfeit seals.

A printer was also arrested for making challans, and several others who made fake seals. They were produced before a magistrate court and released on bail.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by SBI Panruti branch manager who received a tip-off from a customer about the man attempting to open an SBI branch.

However, the police stated that they have so far received no complaints about him cheating people by soliciting deposits or facilitating loans.

The late father, mother of the accused used to work in the same bank and had retired sometime back. Upon his interrogation, it has been revealed that he had closely watched banking operations, and was "very knowledgeable" about it.

Police inspector K Ambethkar said that his mother who has mobility issues, and other woman relatives in the house had no idea about his plans.

"He even calmly told us that he awaited approval from Mumbai to open the (SBI) branch and that he was about to put up a signboard," the inspector said.