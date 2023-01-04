Search icon
Man tries to kidnap 19-year-old girl in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, threatens to throw acid

A 19-year-old woman is threatened with acid as she refuses a kidnapping attempt in Delhi's Pandav Nagar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Delhi crime: In Delhi's Pandav Nagar, a man attempted to drag a 19-year-old woman inside a car. The young man threatened to throw acid at her when she refused to get in the car. During this, the girl sustained injuries. 

After which, she was given first aid. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

The news agency ANI tweeted, “A man tried to drag a 19-year-old girl inside a car in Delhi's Pandav Nagar. When she refused to get inside the car, the youth threatened to throw acid at her. The girl was injured during this. After which she was given first aid. Case registered, probe underway: Delhi Police.”

A similar incident happened earlier where a teen was seriously injured when two masked males on bikes splashed acid on her just after she went to school. 

As outrage over the incident grew, many questioned why there was still access to acid in marketplaces despite a ban.

When three guys were detained by the police, it was discovered that the primary suspect, Sachin Arora, had purchased the acid from Flipkart.

Delhi police issued a notice to the e-commerce platform, Flipkart on December 15. The company told that the acid was sold by an Agra-based firm.

