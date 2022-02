An unidentified person was, on Wednesday, detained by the Delhi Police after he tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"The unidentified man tried to enter the NSA Ajit Doval's residence, however, he was stopped by the security forces," official sources said. It was learned that the detained man hails from Bengaluru. "Further investigations are underway," the source added.

More details are awaited.